Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

Since Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 87 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 -0.37 20.18M -3.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Repligen Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 53,909,653.75% 3.5% 2.8% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 57,329,545.45% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Repligen Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 43.43% for Repligen Corporation with average target price of $110. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a 82.59% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 60.9%. Insiders owned 1% of Repligen Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has stronger performance than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.