Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 76 16.93 N/A 0.46 204.75 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Repligen Corporation and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Repligen Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 43.85% and an $110 average target price. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 186.14%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.