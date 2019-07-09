Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 63 19.57 N/A 0.37 185.51 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk and Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 110.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -24.03% for Repligen Corporation with consensus target price of $65. On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 539.88% and its consensus target price is $10.75. The data provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 75.1% respectively. About 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.