Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

Since Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 72 19.36 N/A 0.46 204.75 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Repligen Corporation and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Repligen Corporation and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Repligen Corporation and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation has an average target price of $110, and a 21.07% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 57.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Repligen Corporation was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.