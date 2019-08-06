Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 68 18.50 N/A 0.46 204.75 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 67% respectively. About 1% of Repligen Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Repligen Corporation had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Atreca Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.