Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

Both Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 65 19.95 N/A 0.37 185.51 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Repligen Corporation and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Repligen Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation. Its rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10 and 10 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Repligen Corporation and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Repligen Corporation has an average target price of $65, and a -25.46% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, which is potential 339.71% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.4% and 0%. About 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 28.38% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.