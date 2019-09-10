Reviewing Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 74 18.19 N/A 0.46 204.75 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Repligen Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. In other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Repligen Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Repligen Corporation is $110, with potential upside of 33.85%. Competitively the average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,549.48% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.