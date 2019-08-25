Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)’s results

Both Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88

Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Replay Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.1% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.