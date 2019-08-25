Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)’s results

Both Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Replay Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.1% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
