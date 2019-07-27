Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)’s results

Both Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Replay Acquisition Corp. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. -1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.15% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.