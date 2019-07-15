Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|7,596
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|-1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.15%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.
