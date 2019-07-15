Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 7,596 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. -1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.15% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.