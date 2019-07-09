Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s results

Both Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Opes Acquisition Corp. has 8.31% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|-1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.15%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.19%
|0.97%
|3.48%
|0%
|1.26%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.
Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.
