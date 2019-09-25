Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s results

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
In table 1 we can see Replay Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Replay Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Replay Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.09% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.
