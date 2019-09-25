Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s results

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50

In table 1 we can see Replay Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Replay Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Replay Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.09% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.