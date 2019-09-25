Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s results

Since Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Replay Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
