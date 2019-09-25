Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s results

Since Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 demonstrates Replay Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Replay Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.