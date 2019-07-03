Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s results

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50

In table 1 we can see Replay Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Replay Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. -1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.15% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 4 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.