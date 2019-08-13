Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.64
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Replay Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus target price is $29.83, while its potential upside is 59.69%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
