Reviewing Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.64 N/A 1.39 13.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Replay Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Replay Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Replay Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus target price is $29.83, while its potential upside is 59.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Replay Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Replay Acquisition Corp.