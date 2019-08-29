Reviewing Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)’s and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)’s results

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) compete against each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center Inc. 24 0.55 N/A 0.65 41.52 General Finance Corporation 9 0.69 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rent-A-Center Inc. and General Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rent-A-Center Inc. and General Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.5% General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.4% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Rent-A-Center Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. General Finance Corporation’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rent-A-Center Inc. and General Finance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rent-A-Center Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.67, and a -15.51% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares and 24.4% of General Finance Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Rent-A-Center Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.7% are General Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95% General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08%

For the past year Rent-A-Center Inc. had bullish trend while General Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Rent-A-Center Inc. beats General Finance Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.