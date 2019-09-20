Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s results

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 90.56 N/A 0.43 3.77 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.47 N/A 7.82 13.71

In table 1 we can see RENN Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. RENN Fund Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RENN Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for RENN Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s potential downside is -3.44% and its average target price is $114.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders owned 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.