Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 114.98 N/A 0.43 3.65 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights RENN Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.