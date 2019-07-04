Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

Since RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 111.48 N/A 0.43 3.65 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.65 N/A 3.77 12.35

Table 1 highlights RENN Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. RENN Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has RENN Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RENN Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Meanwhile, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 7.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats RENN Fund Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.