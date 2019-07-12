Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s results

This is a contrast between RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 112.18 N/A 0.43 3.65 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.45 N/A 0.50 13.49

Table 1 highlights RENN Fund Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has RENN Fund Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

RENN Fund Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Prospect Capital Corporation’s potential downside is -10.31% and its consensus target price is $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 13.55% respectively. RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 30.67%. Comparatively, 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Prospect Capital Corporation beats RENN Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.