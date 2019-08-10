Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 114.98 N/A 0.43 3.77 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.64 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 16.94% respectively. RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.67%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.