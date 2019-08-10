Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|114.98
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|7
|4.64
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 16.94% respectively. RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.67%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
RENN Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
