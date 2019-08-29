Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s results

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|146.77
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 22.39% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Summary
RENN Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.