Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s results

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 146.77 N/A 0.43 3.77 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 22.39% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.