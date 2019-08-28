Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s results

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 110.78 N/A 0.43 3.77 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.59 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RENN Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown RENN Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 average target price and a 27.85% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has 8.72% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats RENN Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.