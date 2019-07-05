Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 113.15 N/A 0.43 3.65 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 3.91% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.