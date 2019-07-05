Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|113.15
|N/A
|0.43
|3.65
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 3.91% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.61%
|1.95%
|-8.06%
|-4.85%
|6.27%
|5.37%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
