Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s results

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|90.56
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was less bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
RENN Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
