Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s results

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 90.56 N/A 0.43 3.77 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was less bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.