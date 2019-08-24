Reviewing RENN Fund Inc. (RCG)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

As Asset Management companies, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 110.78 N/A 0.43 3.77 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 97 1.64 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has RENN Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

RENN Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s potential upside is 35.99% and its average price target is $101.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 0% respectively. About 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has 8.72% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.