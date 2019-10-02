Reviewing Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)’s and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). The two are both Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group Inc. 13 -0.44 38.13M 0.16 85.47 NGL Energy Partners LP 13 77.28 116.38M -1.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Renewable Energy Group Inc. and NGL Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group Inc. 288,208,616.78% 0% 0% NGL Energy Partners LP 868,507,462.69% 12.5% 4%

Volatility & Risk

Renewable Energy Group Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. From a competition point of view, NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Renewable Energy Group Inc. Its rival NGL Energy Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. NGL Energy Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Renewable Energy Group Inc. and NGL Energy Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NGL Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

Renewable Energy Group Inc. has a 99.30% upside potential and an average price target of $28.5. On the other hand, NGL Energy Partners LP’s potential upside is 24.63% and its consensus price target is $17. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Renewable Energy Group Inc. seems more appealing than NGL Energy Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.5% of NGL Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of NGL Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renewable Energy Group Inc. -6.6% -15.75% -42.07% -51.84% -19.35% -47.12% NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61%

For the past year Renewable Energy Group Inc. had bearish trend while NGL Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors NGL Energy Partners LP beats Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass-based diesel and its co-products. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. The Renewable Chemicals segment engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products. The Corporate and Other segment trades petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.