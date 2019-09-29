Reviewing Renasant Corporation (RNST)’s and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s results

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Money Center Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant Corporation 34 1.16 55.65M 2.87 12.50 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 56 2.08 1.77B 4.71 12.41

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Renasant Corporation and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Renasant Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Renasant Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant Corporation 164,450,354.61% 8.2% 1.3% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 3,182,308,522.11% 15.1% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Renasant Corporation’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Renasant Corporation and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 0 2.00

$36.5 is Renasant Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.35%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank on the other hand boasts of a $77 consensus price target and a 33.01% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, The Toronto-Dominion Bank is looking more favorable than Renasant Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Renasant Corporation and The Toronto-Dominion Bank are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 66.7% respectively. Renasant Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renasant Corporation 2.13% -0.94% 0.25% 1.47% -19.71% 18.92% The Toronto-Dominion Bank -0.92% -0.27% 3.16% 4.21% -0.92% 17.54%

For the past year Renasant Corporation was more bullish than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats on 10 of the 13 factors Renasant Corporation.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.