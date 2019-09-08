Reviewing Renasant Corporation (RNST)’s and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR)’s results

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant Corporation 35 3.28 N/A 2.87 12.50 Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 19 4.46 N/A 1.72 11.44

Table 1 demonstrates Renasant Corporation and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Renasant Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Renasant Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Renasant Corporation and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 1.3% Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0.00% 12.8% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Renasant Corporation’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Renasant Corporation and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0 0 0 0.00

Renasant Corporation’s upside potential is 10.47% at a $36.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Renasant Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66.9% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Renasant Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renasant Corporation 2.13% -0.94% 0.25% 1.47% -19.71% 18.92% Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -1.4% 1.34% 3.8% 6.32% -15.62% 20.38%

For the past year Renasant Corporation has weaker performance than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)

Summary

Renasant Corporation beats Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) on 7 of the 10 factors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.