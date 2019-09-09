Reviewing Renasant Corporation (RNST)’s and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)’s results

As Money Center Banks companies, Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant Corporation 35 3.39 N/A 2.87 12.50 Bank of Montreal 75 0.00 N/A 7.15 10.46

Table 1 highlights Renasant Corporation and Bank of Montreal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bank of Montreal seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Renasant Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Renasant Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bank of Montreal.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 1.3% Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Renasant Corporation has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Bank of Montreal on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Renasant Corporation and Bank of Montreal are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Bank of Montreal 0 0 0 0.00

Renasant Corporation’s upside potential is 6.88% at a $36.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.9% of Renasant Corporation shares and 54.1% of Bank of Montreal shares. 3.2% are Renasant Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bank of Montreal’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renasant Corporation 2.13% -0.94% 0.25% 1.47% -19.71% 18.92% Bank of Montreal -1.42% -1.19% -4.85% 0.78% -6.24% 14.48%

For the past year Renasant Corporation was more bullish than Bank of Montreal.

Summary

Renasant Corporation beats Bank of Montreal on 6 of the 10 factors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.