Reviewing RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)’s and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s results

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 189 0.52 43.40M 4.95 36.60 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 59 1.21 360.14M 4.50 12.80

Demonstrates RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 23,017,767.17% 4.4% 1% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 605,480,833.89% 14.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s 0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has an average price target of $177.17, and a -8.76% downside potential. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.5 average price target and a 1.66% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. seems more appealing than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.