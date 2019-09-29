Reviewing RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)’s and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 188 0.53 43.40M 4.95 36.60 Palomar Holdings Inc. 35 0.00 7.61M 0.22 128.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Palomar Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Palomar Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 23,048,327.14% 4.4% 1% Palomar Holdings Inc. 21,880,391.03% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Palomar Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.33% and an $175.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Palomar Holdings Inc. is $40, which is potential 9.47% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Palomar Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Palomar Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.2% respectively. 1.7% are RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats Palomar Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.