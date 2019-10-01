Reviewing RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)’s and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)’s results

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 188 0.53 43.40M 4.95 36.60 Kingstone Companies Inc. 8 0.00 9.16M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Kingstone Companies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 23,053,224.26% 4.4% 1% Kingstone Companies Inc. 108,788,598.57% -1.7% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s current beta is 0.33 and it happens to be 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Kingstone Companies Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Kingstone Companies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is $175.5, with potential downside of -9.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares and 51% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49% Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06%

For the past year RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while Kingstone Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats Kingstone Companies Inc.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.