Reviewing RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 4.40% 1.00% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. N/A 166 36.60 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. presently has an average target price of $175.5, suggesting a potential downside of -2.80%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%. Based on the data given earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.