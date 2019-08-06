Reviewing Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)’s and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s results

Both Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.43 N/A -0.42 0.00 Weibo Corporation 56 4.61 N/A 2.68 14.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Remark Holdings Inc. and Weibo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Remark Holdings Inc. and Weibo Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5% Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.2% 19.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.89 shows that Remark Holdings Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Weibo Corporation on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Remark Holdings Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Weibo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Weibo Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Remark Holdings Inc. and Weibo Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Weibo Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 825.93% for Remark Holdings Inc. with average price target of $7.5. Competitively the average price target of Weibo Corporation is $61.87, which is potential 70.68% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Remark Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Weibo Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Remark Holdings Inc. and Weibo Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.8% and 42.9%. Insiders owned roughly 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.41% are Weibo Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46% Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96%

For the past year Remark Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Weibo Corporation.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats Remark Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.