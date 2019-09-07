Reviewing Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)’s and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)’s results

Both Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.50 N/A -0.42 0.00 TheStreet Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Remark Holdings Inc. and TheStreet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Remark Holdings Inc. and TheStreet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4%

Volatility & Risk

Remark Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TheStreet Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Remark Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor TheStreet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. TheStreet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Remark Holdings Inc. and TheStreet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Remark Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $7.5, and a 665.23% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of TheStreet Inc. is $3, which is potential -53.42% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Remark Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than TheStreet Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.8% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.2% of TheStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.4% of TheStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46% TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37%

For the past year Remark Holdings Inc. has -25.46% weaker performance while TheStreet Inc. has 7.37% stronger performance.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.