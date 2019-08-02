Reviewing Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)’s and Its Peers results

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Remark Holdings Inc. has 33.66% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Remark Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.80% -17.50% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Remark Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Remark Holdings Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Remark Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 2.89 2.63

With average target price of $7.5, Remark Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 750.34%. The rivals have a potential upside of 64.50%. With higher possible upside potential for Remark Holdings Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Remark Holdings Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Remark Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Remark Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Remark Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Remark Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Remark Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Remark Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Remark Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Remark Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Remark Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

Remark Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 2 of the 3 factors Remark Holdings Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.