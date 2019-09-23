Reviewing Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)’s and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)’s results

This is a contrast between Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Steel & Iron and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 93 0.58 N/A 9.26 10.80 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 0.53 N/A 0.88 18.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0.00% 13% 7.6% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. Competitively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Analyst Ratings

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.49% and an $109 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 83.3%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 3.2% are Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 7.36% 4.64% 11.04% 23.2% 10.03% 40.44% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -7.44% -0.06% 12.6% -8.79% -45.76% -0.19%

For the past year Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has 40.44% stronger performance while Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing. The company also fabricates and distributes structural steel components and parts; offers inventory management services; distributes alloy, carbon, and stainless steel bar and plate products; steel and non-ferrous metal products; and aerospace metals, including aluminum, steel, titanium, nickel alloys, and aluminum bronze, offering full or cut to size materials. It serves general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy and auto industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, small machine shops, and fabricators. It operates through a network of metals service centers in approximately 300 locations in 39 states in the United States, as well as in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.