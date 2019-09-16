Reviewing Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)’s and Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) and Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been rivals in the Steel & Iron for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 92 0.59 N/A 9.26 10.80 Ternium S.A. 24 0.35 N/A 7.06 2.99

Table 1 demonstrates Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Ternium S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ternium S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Ternium S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0.00% 13% 7.6% Ternium S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Ternium S.A.’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ternium S.A. are 2.2 and 1 respectively. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ternium S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Ternium S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Ternium S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$109 is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.20%. Competitively the average target price of Ternium S.A. is $35, which is potential 73.78% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ternium S.A. is looking more favorable than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares and 20% of Ternium S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s shares. Comparatively, Ternium S.A. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 7.36% 4.64% 11.04% 23.2% 10.03% 40.44% Ternium S.A. -6.71% -6.13% -11.77% -29.78% -41.82% -22.03%

For the past year Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has 40.44% stronger performance while Ternium S.A. has -22.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Ternium S.A.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing. The company also fabricates and distributes structural steel components and parts; offers inventory management services; distributes alloy, carbon, and stainless steel bar and plate products; steel and non-ferrous metal products; and aerospace metals, including aluminum, steel, titanium, nickel alloys, and aluminum bronze, offering full or cut to size materials. It serves general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy and auto industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, small machine shops, and fabricators. It operates through a network of metals service centers in approximately 300 locations in 39 states in the United States, as well as in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.