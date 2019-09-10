Reviewing Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)’s and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)’s results

This is a contrast between Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Steel & Iron and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 92 0.58 N/A 9.26 10.80 AK Steel Holding Corporation 2 0.11 N/A 0.49 5.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and AK Steel Holding Corporation. AK Steel Holding Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and AK Steel Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0.00% 13% 7.6% AK Steel Holding Corporation 0.00% 191.2% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AK Steel Holding Corporation are 2 and 0.8 respectively. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and AK Steel Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0 0 1 3.00 AK Steel Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s upside potential is 8.59% at a $109 consensus target price. Meanwhile, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential downside is -38.52%. Based on the results shown earlier, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is looking more favorable than AK Steel Holding Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares and 61.9% of AK Steel Holding Corporation shares. 3.2% are Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of AK Steel Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 7.36% 4.64% 11.04% 23.2% 10.03% 40.44% AK Steel Holding Corporation 8.88% 18.99% 21.03% -2.76% -47.39% 25.33%

For the past year Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has stronger performance than AK Steel Holding Corporation

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. beats AK Steel Holding Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing. The company also fabricates and distributes structural steel components and parts; offers inventory management services; distributes alloy, carbon, and stainless steel bar and plate products; steel and non-ferrous metal products; and aerospace metals, including aluminum, steel, titanium, nickel alloys, and aluminum bronze, offering full or cut to size materials. It serves general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy and auto industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, small machine shops, and fabricators. It operates through a network of metals service centers in approximately 300 locations in 39 states in the United States, as well as in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. The company also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania. It sells its flat-rolled carbon steel products primarily to automotive manufacturers and to customers in the infrastructure and manufacturing markets, including electrical transmission, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and appliances; and carbon steel products to distributors, service centers, and converters. The company also sells its stainless steel products to manufacturers and their suppliers in the automotive industry; manufacturers of food handling, chemical processing, pollution control, and medical and health equipment; and distributors and service centers, as well electrical steel products to manufacturers of power transmission and distribution transformers, and electrical motors and generators. AK Steel Holding Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in West Chester, Ohio.