Reviewing Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)’s and Its Rivals results

As Security & Protection Services company, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Rekor Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.58% of all Security & Protection Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Rekor Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rekor Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Rekor Systems Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Rekor Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.22 2.74

The potential upside of the competitors is 74.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rekor Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rekor Systems Inc. 8% 126.18% 554.45% 567.7% 220% 564.62% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year Rekor Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rekor Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Rekor Systems Inc.’s peers have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rekor Systems Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rekor Systems Inc.

Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rekor Systems Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.