Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.6 and 17.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 115.29% and an $1.83 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.