Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -4.06 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 121.17 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Vaccinex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 212.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 1.6%. Insiders owned roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.