Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.05 N/A -4.06 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$1.83 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 144.00%.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 0%. Insiders owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.