Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.59 N/A -5.59 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 28.09 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.5 and its Quick Ratio is 13.5. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 48.31% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $1.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.