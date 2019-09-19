Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.55 N/A -4.06 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 197.45 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.53% and an $1.83 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.