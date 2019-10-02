Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,452,300,455.68% 0% -109.1% Pulmatrix Inc. 2,149,489,322.19% -159.3% -125%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. From a competition point of view, Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Pulmatrix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 198.33% upside potential and an average price target of $2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Pulmatrix Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.