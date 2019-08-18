Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -4.06 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.60 N/A -4.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

$1.75 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 212.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.