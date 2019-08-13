Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.89
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|38.97
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Risk and Volatility
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.
Liquidity
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 182.21% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $1.75.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 11.6%. Insiders held 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
