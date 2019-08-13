Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.89 N/A -4.06 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 38.97 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 182.21% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $1.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 11.6%. Insiders held 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.