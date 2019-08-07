Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s results

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.85 N/A -4.06 0.00 NextCure Inc. 18 417.91 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 187.26% at a $1.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 30.8% respectively. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.