Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s results

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.85
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|18
|417.91
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 187.26% at a $1.75 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 30.8% respectively. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
